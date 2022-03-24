Specialist recruiter iMultiply unveils own hire - high-profile Scots legal name as new chair

Taking the role is Craig Nicol, who last year stepped down as managing partner at law firm Thorntons LLP after nearly ten years, succeeded by Lesley Larg, and he is credited with leading it through a period of “significant” growth.

iMultiply, which has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, said he joins at a crucial time for businesses across Scotland, as they look to recover and adjust to the new norm of hybrid working, virtual meetings, and a renewed focus on wellbeing.

Mr Nicol takes the reins from John Anderson, who joined the board in 2017 and is head of SME growth and board development at Strathclyde Business School.

MD Kris Flanagan welcomed the appointment, saying it comes as iMultiply “continues to grow”. He added: “It’s the perfect time for Craig to take on this role. We are optimistic, ambitious and, with Craig’s leadership, eager to continue to disrupt and lead the way in the recruitment sector.”

Mr Nicol is also chair of Social Good Connect, a not-for-profit start-up that has developed a platform to connect volunteers with relevant opportunities.

Additionally, he is a director of Dundee Museums Foundation, part of the fundraising board for the V&A at Dundee, which sought to deliver the target of £15 million of private funds to go towards the building of the museum as the focal point of the £1 billion redevelopment of Dundee's Waterfront.

He said he is glad to be joining the board “at such a critical time… I look forward to building on the strong foundation [John Anderson] has laid and supporting MD Kris Flanagan as iMultiply embraces the post-pandemic world of work”.

Kirsty MacKenzie, who founded the firm in 2012 and in 2019 moved away from an operational role to focus on strategic direction, potential acquisitions and new business streams, said: “iMultiply continues to grow... As we step into whatever awaits us in the post-Covid world, I know that Craig will live [our] values and guide the board with compassion, empathy, and ambition.”

