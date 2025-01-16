Specialist communications consultancy appointed to deliver comms for two leading science organisations

Perceptive Communicators continues to support clients transforming futures with two significant client wins within Scotland’s burgeoning life science and biotechnology sectors.

Perceptive has been appointed by leading biotechnology scale-up Remora as it looks to build its brand and enter new markets with its unique and sustainable biotechnology solution which prevents harmful biofilms. These are a leading cause of infection in humans and animals, as well as damage and degradation to surfaces and materials.

The award-winning Remora technology stops biofilm formation at its earliest stages, offering a highly effective solution for all types of biofilm across multiple sectors from textiles to medical devices.

Julie Moulsdale - Perceptive Communicators

Perceptive has been appointed to deliver strategic communications support, message development, media relations and social media support to build brand awareness across a wide-range of sectors.

Dr Richard Hammond, CEO of Remora, said: “As we introduce our technology to new markets and develop our reputation, we have partnered with Perceptive Communicators to help refine our messaging and develop a strategic communications strategy. What drew us to Perceptive was its clear understanding of the biotechnology sector, as well as its well-established communications expertise. We’re on a very exciting growth journey and look forward to the Perceptive team supporting us.”

Following a successful initial project, Perceptive was also appointed to develop a comprehensive strategic communications plan and manage the creation of digital content for Kadans Science Partner ahead of the launch of its highly-anticipated Health Innovation Hub (HiH) located beside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow later this year. Kadans Science Partner is the largest provider of science space in Europe and is dedicated to investing in the development of real estate within knowledge-intensive sectors.

HiH, a flagship investment within the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID), will offer state-of-the-art lab and office space for commercial businesses focused on advancing and delivering precision medicine technologies. It is being delivered in collaboration with The Living Laboratory, a partnership made up of the University of Glasgow, Scottish Enterprise and Glasgow City Council, dedicated to strengthening Glasgow’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

Health Innovation Hub External

Katie Nelson, Head of Leasing, UK & Ireland for Kadans Science Partner, said: “The Health Innovation Hub is Glasgow’s newest purpose-built life science facility on the doorstep of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and focuses on supporting development of precision medicine solutions.

“Perceptive’s expertise and connections in the life science space in Scotland has been incredibly helpful. We’re looking forward to working closely together as we prepare to launch in Autumn.”

Julie Moulsdale, Managing Director at Perceptive Communicators, added: “Our purpose is to work with clients who are improving lives and transforming futures, and that’s precisely the case with Kadans Science Partner and Remora. It’s been really exciting to get under the skin of these game changing brands as we work to make a meaningful and commercial impact to both businesses through our strategic communications expertise. It was fantastic to end 2024 on a high with a flurry of new business wins across our specialist sectors and we’re excited for the year ahead.”

Glasgow-headquartered communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators supports clients working across science, technology and the built environment who are improving lives and transforming futures every day.