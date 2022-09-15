Space Solutions undertakes complex relocation for University of Glasgow

The relocation saw academic and research staff from some 15 campus and city locations move into a single new building - The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC). The project also involved moving complex and valuable lab equipment including mass spectrometers, microscopes, optical tables, x-ray machines and 3D printers.

Founded in Aberdeen in 1997, Space Solutions also has offices in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Livingston and London.

Mo Gillespie, head of Space Move & Change Management, said: “This project was of huge significance given the high profile of the new ARC facility, and of the valuable and specialist nature of the work undertaken there. Our team did an impressive job of understanding the essential services, non-negotiable down-time and time-critical research which these groups undertake.

The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre is the University of Glasgow’s new home for research excellence. Picture: Roddy Scott

“With a highly complex move planning and preparation period spanning across more than two-and-a-half years - including during full lockdown - and daily on-site move supervision over a five-month period, this is a project of which we are immensely proud.”

Sharon De Sykes, senior project manager at the University of Glasgow, added: “The team at Space went above and beyond to deliver this complex project. We cannot fault their tireless detailed and expert work in moving a considerable number of people and their specialist equipment into our new ARC.