South of Scotland Enterprise and CivTech team up to catalyse 'real positive change'

Sose has agreed – in what it says is a first for a Scottish enterprise agency – a memorandum of understanding with the CivTech programme, which looks to drive innovation in the public sector by collaboratively solving problems to make people’s lives better.

Additionally, Sose says it is already working with the programme by co-sponsoring two CivTech Challenges, which provide innovators, entrepreneurs, start-ups or established businesses an “unprecedented” route to develop products needed by the public sector.

Sose CEO Jane Morrison-Ross said the agreement reinforces its commitment to innovation, net zero and digital development. Picture: Rebecca Holmes.

The new tie-up will look to strengthen the relationship between Sose and CivTech, and “help deliver real positive change” within the south of Scotland.

Sose chief executive Jane Morrison-Ross said: “This new partnership with CivTech will aim to provide inclusive opportunities for community groups, third sector and public sector organisations across the south of Scotland to access innovation, or indeed create innovative solutions.

“This agreement reinforces Sose’s commitment to innovation, net zero and digital development, all of which are key priorities which we want the south of Scotland to be leading on.”

Sose chair Professor Russel Griggs commented: “Having the skills and experience of the CivTech team working alongside us to support innovation will be a huge benefit to Sose, but more importantly to organisations across the South of Scotland.”

Professor Russel Griggs welcomed the tie-up being able to benefit organisations across the South of Scotland. Picture: contributed.

Furthermore, Scottish business minister Ivan McKee branded the new partnership “another powerful example of how tech for good can be used in our communities to deliver better public services and improve the lives of citizens”.

