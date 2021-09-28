South Lanarkshire wind farm changes hands in £120 million-plus deal

The stock market-listed firm has agreed to acquire Andershaw wind farm, which lies two miles south of Douglas and comprises 11 turbines, from Statkraft UK.

The wind farm was commissioned in February 2017 and has entered into a power purchase agreement with Statkraft until 2037.

Shonaid Jemmett-Page, chairman of Greencoat UK Wind, said: "This transaction grows our portfolio to 39 wind farms with a generating capacity of 1,244 megawatts.

“Our pipeline of potential acquisitions remains healthy and we look forward to adding further attractive growth opportunities in due course as we continue to play our role in helping to decarbonise the UK economy."

Meanwhile, Global Energy is celebrating another milestone as the final components for Scotland’s largest wind farm depart from the Port of Nigg.

Moray Offshore Wind Farm (East) is a joint venture company owned by EDP Renewables and Engie, with the overall scope of the project to construct an offshore wind farm with a total installed capacity of 950 megawatts.

Roy MacGregor, chairman of Global Energy Group, said: “We are delighted to have completed the load out of the final components for the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm - a great accolade for the Port of Nigg and the wider Global Energy Group, having also completed the storage and marshalling of the jacket structures for the project.”

Moray East project director Enrique Alvarez added: “The co-ordination and choreography necessary to deliver a massive project like Moray East is no small undertaking.”

