Solid foundations as Dundee builder McGill becomes living wage employer

The new owners of McGill, the Dundee-based construction business, have committed to becoming an accredited living wage employer.

The firm, which provides construction and building services across Scotland, joins a growing number of companies that have pledged to pay the real living wage, a minimum of £9 per hour for all staff over the age of 18.

McGill owner and CEO Graeme Carling, who aquired the business about four months ago, said: "McGill has always been a company that supported its people and the decision to introduce the real living wage was a simple one.

"I am a strong believer that to attract the best people and grow your business, you need to pay accordingly, so this makes sense from a business point of view first and foremost."

Jack Evans, Living Wage Scotland manager, added: "We are a movement of over 1,500 Scottish employers who together want to go further than the government minimum to make sure that all their staff earn enough to live on."