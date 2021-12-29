Soft play facility for dogs to spring up at site of former West Lothian clothing factory

Paw Haus UK has agreed a five-year lease on a 6,000-square-foot unit at the former Daks Simpson plant in West Calder. The firm has agreed the deal at an undisclosed rent and plans to provide puppy training, birthday events, day care and a “unique” play zone.

The 35,000-square-foot building on Polbeth Industrial Estate was acquired in 2005 by entrepreneur Wayne Gardner-Young after it was closed by the clothing manufacturer Daks Simpson.

In total, over the last 18 months, some 10,000 square feet of deals have been completed by Allied Surveyors’ east coast commercial agency with lettings to Cards Den, Booty Gym and CO2 Art Technologies.

Allied Surveyors’ director of commercial agency (east), Iain Mercer, said: “This is an exciting new occupier for our client who has steadily reinvigorated the building from its previous heyday.

“The Daks building has proved to be adept at providing a range of accommodation to suit various businesses from retail through to leisure,” he added.

In November, Allied Surveyors revealed it had been appointed to sell Bridgend & District Golf Club, also in West Lothian, where offers over £625,000 are being sought for the 35-acre site.

Allied Surveyors Scotland currently has 32 offices, covering every postcode. The firm currently employs some 160 people.

Allied launched its east coast commercial agency in April 2018.

