Sodexo moves Aberdeen offshore support base after eyeing number of locations
Sodexo, the food services and facilities management provider, has relocated its Aberdeen offshore support base after eyeing a number of locations in the city.
The firm, which was represented by property consultancy Knight Frank, has moved from Altens Industrial Estate to Denmore Industrial Estate in Bridge of Don. It has secured a five-year lease on a recently refurbished 5,280-square foot unit and adjoining yard in a move that will upgrade the company’s storage and distribution ability within the city.
Shepherd Commercial acted for the landlord on the deal.
Gareth Thain, technical and projects director, Sodexo Energy and Resources, said: “Our main focus is to excel in ongoing service and support in the North Sea. It is our constant effort to raise the bar for our clients.
Most Popular
“The move of our offshore support base was a key project aiming to enhance our offshore design, technical and project management services.”
Supporting Sodexo’s move, Knight Frank also managed the outgoing dilapidations negotiations at the company’s previous location and carried out a schedule of condition at its new property.
Scott Hogan, head of industrial at Knight Frank Scotland, said: “We received more than 30 options for Sodexo’s requirement, highlighting the amount of space currently available on the market.
“We managed to narrow this down to just a handful of options that matched the company’s needs, with the unit at Denmore Industrial Estate proving the best option, as it has recently been refurbished and was ready for immediate occupation.
“The number of options available and current market dynamics in the industrial sector underline the importance of occupiers being represented when they are looking for new space.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.