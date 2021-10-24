Social media agency cheers deal to work with premium Tennent's brands

Social media agency Hydrogen is cheering a deal to raise the profile of premium beer brands Menabrea and Heverlee.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:55 am
The Menabrea and Heverlee lagers are both part of Glasgow-based Tennent Caledonian Breweries (TCB), which is owned by Irish drinks group C&C. Picture: Andy Buchanan
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Scottish agency, which has worked with major brands including SSE,Highland Park and Macdonald Hotels, said the appointment marked its first step into the beer marketplace.

The Menabrea and Heverlee lagers are both part of Glasgow-based Tennent Caledonian Breweries (TCB), which is owned by Irish drinks group C&C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hydrogen chief executive Mike Scott said: “When we first started Hydrogen just over five years ago, we set our sights on working with some of the TCB brands and I’m really proud to be able to add both Menabrea and Heverlee to our amazing client portfolio.”

The firm has been tasked with reviewing and developing the brands’ social channels and “paid strategies”.

Stuart Mackenzie, head of communications for TCB, said: “We’re looking forward to working with the Hydrogen team to evaluate the social plans for both Menabrea and Heverlee.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.