Social media agency cheers deal to work with premium Tennent's brands

The Scottish agency, which has worked with major brands including SSE,Highland Park and Macdonald Hotels, said the appointment marked its first step into the beer marketplace.

The Menabrea and Heverlee lagers are both part of Glasgow-based Tennent Caledonian Breweries (TCB), which is owned by Irish drinks group C&C.

Hydrogen chief executive Mike Scott said: “When we first started Hydrogen just over five years ago, we set our sights on working with some of the TCB brands and I’m really proud to be able to add both Menabrea and Heverlee to our amazing client portfolio.”

The firm has been tasked with reviewing and developing the brands’ social channels and “paid strategies”.

Stuart Mackenzie, head of communications for TCB, said: “We’re looking forward to working with the Hydrogen team to evaluate the social plans for both Menabrea and Heverlee.”

