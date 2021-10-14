Social enterprise joins forces with Arnold Clark to drive home climate change message

The partnership will see Fuel Change take up space within Arnold Clark’s Glasgow-based innovation centre, which focuses on showcasing electric vehicles and alternative fuel technologies.

Fuel Change will have the opportunity to use the multi-million-pound centre for its challenge showcases, which see teams of young people aged between 16 and 24 working together to come up with fresh ideas to tackle today’s environmental issues. It will also use the space to exhibit some of the ideas and concepts the teams have developed.

Arnold Clark has put some of its apprentices forward to take part in the challenges, which are set by companies across the UK and task the teams to brainstorm innovative yet practical solutions to real-life issues.

Located on Dumbarton Road to the west of Glasgow city centre, the Arnold Clark Innovation Centre showcases a range of electric and hybrid cars.

Fuel Change chief executive David Reid said: “Arnold Clark has already been a great supporter of our challenges and we are pleased to be able to take that a step further by formalising our partnership ahead of COP26 coming to Scotland.

“Like Fuel Change, the Arnold Clark Innovation Centre puts education at the forefront and its aim of showing customers the benefits of alternative fuel vehicles aligns with our own work to give the next generation a real opportunity to affect change and do something now to save our planet in the future.

“Arnold Clark has also had significant input into our next Big Tonnes Challenge, which starts on October 25 and will look at a variety of sectors including transportation and the circular economy.”

Hazel Shields, manager at the Arnold Clark Innovation Centre, said: "Everyone at the Innovation Centre is delighted to partner and sponsor Fuel Change as we look towards working with the future generation.

"We're specifically an innovation, information and educational centre, and we believe Fuel Change has similar values. We can't wait to host the Big Tonnes Challenge and see what exciting and innovative ideas come from it."

