SMEs must be central to Scotland's response to the housing emergency

There are signs that the Scottish Government is taking the crisis seriously, but now we need tangible progress, says ​​Susan Jackson

This attention is welcome but it must now translate into meaningful, sustained action. Scotland’s housing crisis is not isolated to one region, it is felt in every local authority, every waiting list and every missed opportunity to deliver the homes people need.

Recent reporting by BBC Scotland, including comments from Fife Council’s Head of Housing, underscores the scale of the challenge and the need for joined-up delivery across sectors. While policy frameworks and funding commitments are essential, it is the delivery on the ground that will determine success. That’s where SMEs like Campion Homes play a vital role.

According to Homes for Scotland, the homebuilding industry supports around 80,000 jobs and contributes £3.4 billion in GVA to the Scottish economy annually. But beyond the economic metrics, the true value lies in the homes themselves. Safe, warm, high-quality homes that support wellbeing, independence and opportunity, and tackles the scourge of child poverty.

The housebuilding sector supports around 80,000 jobs annually, Homes for Scotland says (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

SMEs are uniquely positioned to deliver these outcomes. We often build on challenging sites including brownfield land, infill sites and in rural areas and islands. We work hand-in-hand with housing associations and local authorities to meet local needs. In Fife, for example, Campion Homes is currently developing a multi-tenure development of 38 homes for private sale and social rent on what was partly a former brownfield site, creating a sustainable new community at Balmullo, near St Andrews.

Projects like this are not exceptions, they are the result of decades of experience, deep local insight and a collaborative ethos that defines the SME sector. Yet the number of SME homebuilders in Scotland has fallen to its lowest level in 20 years. Without targeted support, we risk losing the very capacity needed to respond to the housing emergency.

To meet Scotland’s urgent need for more homes, it is essential that there is a reduction in the regulatory burden that disproportionately affects SME home builders. A more proportionate and transparent development process is needed. One that recognises the capacity constraints of smaller developers and reduces our time absorbed by consultation and compliance processes. Simplification would not only reduce costs but also encourage innovation and responsiveness to local housing needs.

At Campion Homes, we’ve welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with the new Cabinet Secretary. Her pace and commitment is encouraging. Through my role on the Homes for Scotland Board, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with her directly and appreciate the openness to have meaningful dialogue. It is vitally important that this momentum is sustained, not just in the lead-up to next year’s election, but beyond. Scotland’s housing future depends on it.

Susan Jackson is Joint Managing Director of Campion Homes

We stand ready to play our part. With more than 3,500 homes delivered to date and a robust pipeline of affordable and private developments ahead, Campion Homes is committed to building quality homes that empower communities and transform lives. Our recent work in East Scotland demonstrates what’s possible when SMEs are supported to lead.

As we look ahead, the role of SMEs must be embedded in Scotland’s housing strategy. We invite policymakers, our delivery partners and communities to work with us in turning ambition into more homes for Scotland.