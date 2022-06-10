SME-focused asset finance lender opens first office in Scotland

Simply Asset Finance, which was established in 2017 to support local SMEs across the UK, has launched a site at Eurocentral, next to the M8 motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Bosses said the new office would allow the firm’s sales team to better service SMEs throughout Scotland by offering an “alternative finance model that looks beyond a balance sheet and credit rating”.

Simply has lent more than £700 million to some 4,700 small and medium businesses across a wide range of sectors including transport, construction, manufacturing, recycling and agriculture.

Chief executive Mike Randall said: “The launch of this new office sends a strong signal about our commitment to Scotland, where we see significant opportunity. At Simply, we understand that there is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to finance options and the support available needs to be closely structured to each business’ specific needs.

“Having a regional office in Scotland will allow us to expand our reach and further support the wider SME community and ensure we are there for our customers when they need us.”

William Devine, head of Scotland, added: “It has always been my vision that when we pushed the button on a Scottish office, Eurocentral is the place it would be located.

“We believe this office is a significant statement of our intent to place ourselves at the heart of so much commercial activity and growth, and firmly enhances our regional presence for the Scottish SME sector.”