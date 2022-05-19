Skyscanner among major names to partner with Scotland’s digital skills academy

The Edinburgh-founded travel site has been signed up as an industry partner, alongside Sainsbury’s Bank and media group DC Thomson.

Already working with more than 320 industry partners across Scotland’s corporate and public sectors, CodeClan said the latest partners also offer even more quality to the digital skills academy’s offering seven years on from launching.

Chief executive Melinda Matthews said: “Skyscanner, Sainsbury’s Bank and DC Thomson are organisations with digital in their DNA, employing thousands of people across the UK and international offices between them.

“Today’s announcement is great news for our CodeClan graduates, as each business knows how to attract and foster tech talent, which is crucial to the future success of Scotland’s digital economy.”

CodeClan is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2015 that has supported more than 2,000 people in gaining skills to transform their careers, working with industry partners across Scotland’s commercial and public sectors.

The academy has run cohorts in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness. Candidates can choose to attend courses on campus, virtually or in a hybrid manner.

Andrew Phillips, vice-president of engineering at Skyscanner, said: “Welcoming our newest cohort of CodeClan grads is particularly special for me. I joined Skyscanner at the beginning of my engineering career myself, back in 2009, so I know how much opportunity our grads have to make an impact.

Andrew Phillips (vice president, engineering, Skyscanner), Melinda Matthews-Clarkson (CEO, CodeClan) and Robin Chambers (talent acquisition manager DC Thomson). Picture: Stewart Attwood

“Moreover, with women making up just 15 per cent of software graduates from traditional university degrees, programmes like CodeClan’s are vital in helping improve the gender balance in the tech sector.”

Simon Jacobs, chief operating officer, Sainsbury’s Bank, which is based in Edinburgh, said: “This is a partnership that we’re confident will enable us to further source, introduce and develop diverse engineering talent, which is key to supporting digital growth plans for our business.

“The drive, dedication and passion of the CodeClan graduates that we have already witnessed is testament to the learning and support provided through the CodeClan courses, and we look forward to bringing CodeClan graduates into the bank.”

Lee Wilkinson, chief information officer at DC Thomson, added: “The partnership with CodeClan is part of our new Pathways recruitment strategy and we’ve already been hugely impressed with the students and graduates that we’ve met.

“We’re getting access to amazing candidates - people that will grow our skills, make us more diverse, inclusive, and help us realise our ambitious growth plans.”

In March, CodeClan said it was partnering with an Edinburgh investment firm to launch a youth academy based in the city.

The venture has joined forces with Baillie Gifford to launch the eight-week programme, based in Edinburgh and sponsored by the investment manager, that encompasses a four-week coding bootcamp at CodeClan, followed by a four-week paid internship at one of CodeClan’s industry partners.