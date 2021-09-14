Six-figure funding deal helps farming co-operative open new eco HQ

Grampian Growers, which is based near Montrose, was formed in 1968 by a group of like-minded farmers and is a key producer and exporter of market crops including daffodil flowers, bulbs and potatoes.

The new office building, designed by architectural firm The Building Workshop, replaces an existing facility which has been in use since 1978.

The creation of the low carbon headquarters has been backed by a £750,000 funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland. Solar panels were installed at the Grampian Growers HQ in 2013 with the support of RBS’s sister bank, Lombard.

Natural ventilation is embedded into the design of the new office to mitigate the need for carbon-emitting air conditioning, with windows in the roof allowing hot air to escape.

The horticulture business, which has navigated a range of challenges over the last 18 months amid the pandemic and Brexit, has invested in its footprint in the UK market, with expansion across key sectors.

RBS said it had supported Grampian Growers in a number of acquisition deals, including WM Fraser Limited, which specialises in the supply of chipping potatoes to more than 90 fish and chip shops, wholesalers and hospitality premises throughout the north-east of Scotland. More recently, the firm also acquired Abbey Potatoes.

Managing director Mark Clark said: “It’s been an exciting few months for Grampian Growers with our recent acquisitions, and our new office space provides our team with the dynamic hub we need to operate on this new level.

“It’s been a turbulent year for the sector, but there was never any doubt in our minds about investing further in our business to secure its position in the market for years to come. I’m looking forward to welcoming customers new and old to our brand-new office.”

Scott McIntosh, relationship director at RBS, added: “Despite an uncertain time, Grampian Growers has worked incredibly hard to reassure its staff and customers. I have no doubt that the business will continue to succeed in their new premises and look forward to continuing this journey with the team.”

