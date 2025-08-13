Six by Nico Crowdfund passes 1.9 Million as it officially opens to the public

Over 3800 early access community members sign up to become a co-owner

Six by Nico, the pioneering immersive dining brand, has officially launched Six by You - a bold new crowdfund initiative inviting its most loyal customers and potential investors to become co-owners in one of the UK & Ireland’s most exciting hospitality brands.

Six by You marks a new chapter for the brand - one where loyalty becomes ownership, and investment becomes a deeper connection to the experience. Far from a traditional crowdfund, it’s a community-first equity initiative that invites diners into an exclusive group of investors, rewarding them for their support and giving them the opportunity to help shape the future of Six by Nico.

In just five days of early access, over 3800 community members have invested, helping raise over £1,750,000 before the public launch. From today, the doors are open to everyone and for the first time ever, anyone can view the Six by Nico pitch page on Crowdcube and join the journey.

When you invest in Six by Nico, you don’t just own shares. At a minimum, your investment comes with a gift. Investment in Six by Nico comes with an exclusive Season Pass for Two - four immersive dining experiences over 12 months, valid at any location.

Investment starts at £360, with every participant receiving:

£360 in real equity - become a shareholder in Six by Nico

£360 Season Pass - four curated dining experiences for two

Investor Black Card - access via the upcoming Six by Nico app

Exclusive Investor Platform - member-only updates, rewards, and direct access to the leadership team

Voting Rights - help shape menus, concepts, locations, and events

Founder-Only Invites - be the first to experience what’s next

This unique model delivers over £720 in total value for a £360 investment, plus a permanent seat at the table for future growth.

Chef Nico Simeone from Six by Nico

Six by Nico Founder, Nico Simeone, said: “In our first five days, more than 3,800 members of our community invested in Six by Nico through our early access launch on Crowdcube. I’m incredibly grateful and excited about building the next phase of Six by Nico alongside every single one of them. For me, that’s the biggest goal: creating a community that takes this brand to the next level and is rewarded for that commitment.

“From today, we’re opening the doors to everyone. For the first time, you can view our pitch page on Crowdcube and join the journey as a co-owner. We wanted to really reward every investor, so as a thank you, all investors will receive £360 back in the form of a Season Pass for Two - four exclusive dining experiences for two people over the next year.”

The crowdfund is strictly limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s designed for the most engaged members of the Six by Nico community - diners who want to go from loyal guests to true partners in the brand’s journey ahead.

On the Crowdcube page, investors can view the full financial promotion and join the forum to ask questions directly to the team.

To learn more and invest in Six by You, visit the Crowdcube Pitch Page: https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/sixcompany/pitches/lO2Raq