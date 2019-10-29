Sir David Murray-backed developer gets approval for Holytown project

Property development and investment company Murray Estates – part of former Rangers owner Sir David Murray’s Murray Capital – has been given the green light for a “vibrant” mixed-use site in North Lanarkshire.

Edinburgh-based Murray Estates said it has secured planning approval from the local council for the 638 homes together with associated infrastructure, landscaping and open spaces at its Torrance Park site, east of Holytown.

Murray Estates is part of former Rangers owner Sir David Murrays Murray Capital. Picture: Neil Hanna.

This second stage follows on from the initial phase of development at Torrance Park, which involved the construction of 270 homes between Avant Homes and Taylor Wimpey, which is nearing completion, a new clubhouse for Torrance Park Golf Club, and local road improvements.

As well as homes, the phase two plans include a local neighbourhood retail centre and new pedestrian crossing to the A723 to enable a safe route from the development to Holytown.

“The proposal received no objections from local residents and was approved unanimously by North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee,” said Murray Estates.

It is anticipated that work will begin in the second quarter of next year.

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt are Murray Estates’ delivery partners for this phase of the project.

Russell Wilkie, director at Murray Estates, said: “We are pleased to have received the support of North Lanarkshire Council for the next phase of Torrance Park. Together with our delivery partners, our vision with this project is to deliver a vibrant residential-led, mixed use development which will make a positive contribution to the community.

“The fact the plans were approved unanimously by the planning committee is testament to the strength of the proposal, and we are glad that the local council was able to reach a swift decision.”

Considerable interests

Murray Estates describes itself as a long-term investor in development land with “extensive” land interests across central Scotland and one of the largest private landowners in the city of Edinburgh.

Its portfolio includes more than 9,500 homes at various stages in the planning process and at least 60,000 square metres of commercial space.

Projects in its remit include Edinburgh International Business Gateway by the Scottish capital’s airport, Edinburgh’s Garden District, and Kingdom Park on the north eastern edge of Kirkcaldy. Murray Capital is the private investment office for the Murray family.