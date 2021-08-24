Sir Brian Souter's investment vehicle seals disposal and new purchases

Sir Brian Souter is the co-founder of transport operator Stagecoach.

The exit of Souter’s investment in Pet Network International follows the successful sale of the business by The Rohatyn Group (TRG) to A&M Capital Europe.

Souter backed TRG to create Pet Network in 2018 through the acquisition and merger of three pet supplies businesses – Pet Centar, Animax and Mr Pet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Souter Investments has partnered with retail executive and investor Ben Barnett to complete a buyout of Celtic & Co, an award-winning wool based sustainable clothing and homeware brand specialising in ethically sourced fashion.

Souter also unveiled the acquisition merger of US voluntary carbon market specialist Natural Capital Partners with existing portfolio company Climate Care.

In a further deal, Souter has backed Fremman Capital, the pan-European mid-market private equity house, in its acquisition of a majority stake in VPS, a marine fuel testing and advisory services company.

Headquartered in Rotterdam, VPS provides its services globally through five strategically located laboratories, with samples shipped and tested from anywhere in the world.

Since its formation in 2006, Souter Investments has invested approaching £500 million in more than 60 unquoted companies, either as the lead investor or as a partner for other financial sponsors. It currently has a portfolio of investments in more than 30 private businesses.

Sir Brian founded Stagecoach in 1980 along with his sister, Ann Gloag, building it from a single bus route to a global transport operator.

A message from the Editor: