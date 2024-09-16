“We are confident that we can achieve our ambitious targets, particularly as we are well-positioned to capitalise on the changing landscape of washroom facilities in the UK” – Graham Mercer, MD

A Glasgow-based manufacturer and supplier of toilet cubicles has laid out plans to double the scale of its commercial operation thanks, in part, to a surge in demand for single-sex toilet facilities south of the Border.

Rearo, which supplies a range of UK businesses including fast food restaurants, supermarkets and high street chains, said it had now made a full recovery after the pandemic. Its turnover for the past 12 months was just under £9.7 million, with a provisional target of £10.8m for 2024-2025.

Bosses noted that in the past year, commercial products accounted for 22 per cent of sales, exceeding the company’s target by some margin. This success has prompted a revised commercial sales target of £5m for 2025, compared with a previous goal of £2.3m.

The company’s growth strategy is said to have been underpinned by a robust recovery from the Covid downturn in the past two financial years and an anticipated surge in demand for single-sex toilet facilities following new building regulations in England and Wales.

The firm said the regulations were expected to drive demand for separate single-sex toilet facilities in all new non-domestic public and private buildings. Rearo continues to produce and supply “gender neutral” toilet cubicles for buildings in Scotland, where building regulations have not changed. Rearo has further enhanced its product offerings with the introduction of wash troughs and new laminate finishes, including anti-fingerprint technology and soft matte surfaces.

Managing director Graham Mercer said: “We are incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead for Rearo. Our commitment to innovation, despite some challenging market conditions, has created a perfect storm for growth. We are confident that we can achieve our ambitious targets, particularly as we are well-positioned to capitalise on the changing landscape of washroom facilities in the UK.”

Established on Shetland 50 years ago, Rearo now has a 67,000-square-foot manufacturing base in Govan, with showrooms and distribution centres in Fife, Tyneside and Northampton. Clients have included McDonald’s, Amazon, Asda and Bank of Scotland, as well as Glasgow and Edinburgh airports. It also services public and third sector contracts for schools, local authorities and housing associations.