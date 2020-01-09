Shoosmiths hires four senior lawyers from rival firms

Legal firm Shoosmiths has hired four senior lawyers from rival firms across its Scottish offices, including two new partners.

Kim Pattullo, formerly of Addleshaw Goddard, has joined Shoosmiths as partner and head of the employment team in Edinburgh, while ex-Brodies managing associate Fiona Cameron has been appointed banking partner at the firm’s Glasgow base.

Shoosmiths has further bolstered its Glasgow operations with the addition of property associates Jacqueline Alleyne and Collette Gibson, previously at Wright Johnstone Mackenzie and Curle Stewart, respectively. Legal PA Helen McBride has also joined to assist the team in Glasgow.

Janette Speed, partner and head of Shoosmiths in Scotland, said: “We operate in an increasingly competitive legal sector. I am confident that our newest recruits will make a significant contribution to the success of Shoosmiths’ business in Scotland as we continue to expand our offering across the commercial divisions.”

