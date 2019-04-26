See how Macfarlane Group has changed over the last 70 years

Macfarlane Group, the Glasgow-based packaging business, today celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Founded on 26 April 1949, the company will turn 70 in the same year as famous names including Mark Knopfler, Twiggy, Bill Nighy and Meryl Streep.

One of Macfarlane Group's modern-day packaging trucks. Picture: Contributed.

The listed firm was established by Norman Macfarlane following his return from national service, starting life as a commercial stationery business under the name N.S. Macfarlane & Co.

It has grown from humble beginnings in a single-roomed office in Glasgow’s Bath Street to employ almost 900 people across 30 sites.

The business now supplies in excess of 50,000 product lines to 20,000 industrial and retail customers in the UK, Europe and the US.

Lord Macfarlane was knighted in 1983 and became a peer, Lord Macfarlane of Bearsden, in 1991 and a Knight of the Thistle in 1996. He retired as chairman of the group in 1998.

The company reported a double-digit rise in sales and profits during 2018, its most recent financial results, marking its ninth consecutive year of growth.

Chief executive Peter Atkinson said: “At this important milestone for the business we would like to thank our customers and suppliers for the trust they place in us and for their continued support.

“The commitment and diligence of our people have been critical to our success and we look forward to many more years helping our customers to find the best products and services for their businesses.