Search on for Scotland's social enterprise hotspots

Social Enterprise Scotland, the membership group, has launched a programme to help identify the country’s social enterprise hotspots.

The Social Enterprise Places initiative will seek areas where social enterprise activity is thriving – from neighbourhoods to villages, towns, islands and both urban and rural communities.

Callander in Perthshire was Scotland’s first ever Social Enterprise Place. Based on the Social Enterprise UK programme running south of the Border, the initiative sets out to place a greater focus on the work of such enterprises in Scotland and add to the 28 official “places” in the cohort.

The programme is being delivered with the support of the Scottish Government and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Malcolm Buchanan, chair, Scotland board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s communities lie at the heart of Scottish life and this programme will help harness the economic and entrepreneurial potential of our neighbourhoods, villages and towns.

“Royal Bank of Scotland is delighted to partner Social Enterprise Places and hopes that organisations and businesses across Scotland engage with the initiative and put our towns firmly on the map.”

Chris Martin, chief executive at Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “I’m excited to launch the Social Enterprise Places programme on Social Enterprise Day.

“There are communities all over Scotland that have used the social enterprise model to regenerate their local area and we’re looking to celebrate these pockets of activity. High streets are looking more vibrant and rural communities across the country have come together to show how resilient they are.”

According to the organisation, social enterprises are independent businesses that exist to deliver a specific social and/or environmental mission. Examples include The Big Issue and Social Bite.

#SocEntPlaces

READ MORE: Glasgow event to raise profile of social enterprise sector