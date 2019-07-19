Search buys healthcare recruiter SCP Aberdeen to expand Scots arm

The Aberdeen recruitment arm of a home healthcare specialist has been snapped up by a national group seeking to strengthen its Scottish operations.

SCP Aberdeen has been acquired by Search Consultancy, a UK-wide recruiter with its roots in Glasgow, and will join with Search Healthcare.

Formerly part of the City and County Healthcare Group, which helps companies that provide support to people with care needs and allows them to continue living independently, SCP specialises in supplying both temporary and permanent staff to the NHS, local authorities and the charity sector.

Its team will move to the Search office in Aberdeen as the recruitment group aims to broaden its existing healthcare offering, which also covers Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Search was established in Glasgow in 1987 and moved south of the Border in 2000.

It started supplying nursing staff in Scotland in 2017, after being awarded registration by the Care Inspectorate.

Under the leadership of Healthcare managing director Lisa McLean, Search has grown its Scottish presence to provide staff for nursing, health and social care, as well as social work, across the public and private sectors.

The group believes its latest acquisition will strengthen its healthcare book, bolstering its expert team and positioning the business for future growth. Full details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

McLean said: “This strategic acquisition is set to significantly enhance our ability to provide healthcare services to the market in Scotland.

“For existing clients and candidates of SCP, we are looking forward to sharing our group expertise and size to offer an enhanced service, and likewise we look forward to introducing existing Search clients and candidates to this extended offering.”

SCP managing director Caleb Atkins added: “Search is a company with great pedigree in the healthcare market and I am delighted that SCP’s Scottish candidate and client base will benefit from this expert team.

“I am grateful for the support of our clients over the years and am delighted that we have been able to leave them in the supremely capable hands of Search Healthcare in Aberdeen.”

This marks the second acquisition in 12 months by Search, which in August purchased Henderson Scott, a London-based provider of executive search and recruitment technologies.