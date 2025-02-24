Scullion LAW’s Military Law Service: A force to be reckoned with

Scullion LAW is proud to announce that Senior Solicitor Stephanie Grieve has been shortlisted for the prestigious Military Values in Business Award at the Scottish Forces in Business Awards 2025.

This accolade, often referred to as the 'Oscars of veteran employment', celebrates the exceptional contributions of the Armed Forces community in the business world.

Stephanie's nomination reflects her exceptional legal prowess and unwavering dedication to the Armed Forces. With 17 years of service in the Army Reserves, her advocacy and representation embody the core values of this prestigious award, making her standout amongst a sea of talented nominees.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 26 in Glasgow, uniting veterans, reservists, family members, and Forces Friendly employers to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Scullion LAW's Criminal law Solicitor Stephanie Grieve

Kris Buchanan, Scullion LAW’s Head of Criminal and Road Traffic Law, praised Stephanie's relentless drive and passion: “Since joining us, Stephanie has demonstrated remarkable dedication to representing Armed Forces personnel. She has tirelessly built connections with the Armed Forces, bridging the gap between their community and the Scottish legal profession.”

She provides straightforward, professional legal advice, embodying the military values from her 17 years of service. Kris Buchanan added, “I’m delighted that her achievements are being recognised.”

Scullion LAW is dedicated to assisting military personnel and their families for all their legal needs. In 2023 the firm was formally presented with the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC). Symbolising the firm’s resolute commitment to supporting Armed Forces members, whether in active service or veterans. Additionally, they were honoured to receive the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in 2024, highlighting their dedication to fostering a military-friendly workplace.

