Scullion LAW celebrates Farrah Ali's 10-year milestone

Scullion LAW proudly shares a significant milestone for Farrah Ali, Associate Director within the Property Law Team. Farrah has reached an incredible 10 years of dedicated service, marking a decade of excellence and unwavering commitment to the firm and its clients.

Farrah's journey with Scullion LAW began in 2015 when she joined the firm. Demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication, she qualified as a solicitor in 2017. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to her clients led to her promotion to Associate Director in 2022, a testament to her remarkable growth and her significant role in the company's success.

Gemma Miller, Head of Property Law, expressed her heartfelt congratulations: "What a wonderful achievement. 10 years of excellence, well done Farrah!

It's been a pleasure to watch Farrah grow both professionally and personally. She gives everything 110% and consistently delivers excellent service to clients, which results in fantastic five-star reviews. Here’s to the years ahead, bringing us even more success!”

Scullion LAW takes pride in providing exceptional training, development opportunities, and career progression. The firm’s mission is to improve lives and make a difference, which remains a central focus for every client. This dedication also makes Scullion LAW an excellent workplace for those looking to make a real impact.

Sharing her thoughts on her decade long journey with Scullion LAW Farrah said: "I am truly honoured to celebrate this milestone with Scullion LAW. The past 10 years have been incredibly rewarding, and I am grateful for the support and opportunities provided by the firm. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our success and making a positive impact for our clients."

The entire team at Scullion LAW are overjoyed to celebrate Farrah's incredible milestone. Her unwavering commitment and excellence have been pivotal to the firm's achievements over the past decade.

In addition to celebrating Farrah's milestone, Scullion LAW is excited to announce an exclusive offer for first-time buyers.

