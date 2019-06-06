Scotty Brand fruit picked for national Asda deal

Scotty Brand is set to double its berry production to meet increased demand after landing a UK-wide listing with Asda.

The Scottish food producer announced it will double the amount of strawberries and raspberries grown this year, on the back of a deal which will see the fruits sold in the supermarket’s stores across the UK.

Scotty Brand strawberries are grown at Bruce Farms, based near Blairgowrie in Perthshire, and packed on site, ensuring they reach the supermarket within 24 hours.

The brand’s strawberries will be available in selected Asda stores from Sunday, with raspberries set to follow towards the end of June.

Michael Jarvis, head of marketing at Scotty Brand, said: “Strawberries are always an exciting addition to our portfolio during the summer months. Scottish berries are popular both north and south of the Border, and for the first-time customers across the UK will get the chance to try and enjoy our strawberries.”