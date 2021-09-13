ScottishPower and Cancer Research UK kick off renewed partnership after raising £30 million

The renewed partnership was announced at Hampden Park, with Joe Thompson alongside one of ScottishPower’s employee 'fundraising heroes', Campbell McDougall.

Joe Thompson beat nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 following six months of chemotherapy.

After making a return to the pitch, his cancer returned in 2017 when he found a tumour on his chest. He stopped playing while he underwent further treatment before being given the news that he was in complete remission.

The renewed partnership was announced at Hampden Park, with Thompson alongside one of ScottishPower’s employee “fundraising heroes”, Campbell McDougall, who has run 14 marathons to raise money after losing his mother, father and brother to cancer.

The energy giant launched a charity partnership with Cancer Research UK in 2012 with the aim of raising £5 million over three years to help beat cancer. In nine years, the partnership has raised over £30m to support the life-saving research.

Mark Bowen, UK marketing director at ScottishPower, said: “Over the past nine years, ScottishPower customers and employees like Campbell have been passionate about doing their bit to support the charity and it’s so inspirational to hear stories like Joe’s and the way that the support from Cancer Research UK, coupled with his own determination, helped him in his own battle.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to do everything we can to help Cancer Research UK continue its world-class research to help more people like Joe beat cancer.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive at Cancer Research UK, added: “We’re so thankful to ScottishPower for raising over £30m since the start of our partnership.”

