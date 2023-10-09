Scottish workers to benefit as Amazon raises pay and takes on thousands of Xmas workers

Amazon is increasing pay for its frontline staff by at least £1 an hour, including hundreds of workers in Scotland, as it begins recruiting for thousands of seasonal roles.

Amazon said it was increasing pay for its frontline staff by at least £1 an hour in two tranches. Picture: Jane Barlow

The internet giant said the minimum starting pay for operational employees would rise to between £11.80 and £12.50 per hour, depending on location. This increase in starting pay for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal roles will be effective from October 15. Next April, that minimum starting pay will increase further, to between £12.30 and £13 per hour - an increase of at least £1 per hour for frontline UK operations workers.

The firm, which has more than 2,000 frontline, technical and support staff in Scotland, said the increases amounted to a £170 million “investment in pay” and mean that its minimum starting pay will have risen by 20 per cent in two years, and 50 per cent since 2018. It added that the move would benefit tens of thousands of employees across the UK, as well as more than 15,000 seasonal employees who will be hired at sites across the country this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “We have some of the most talented colleagues around, and we’re proud to offer them competitive wages and benefits, as well as fantastic opportunities for career development, all in a safe and modern work environment. We prepare year-round for the festive season, so we’re also excited to have more than 15,000 seasonal positions available this year to help delight our customers. We look forward to welcoming back colleagues who return year-after-year to work at Amazon along with many who will join the seasonal team for the first time.”