Flexible working is here to stay with an overwhelming majority of employees backing the practice, a new study suggests, but too many bosses appear stuck in their ways.

Despite the enthusiasm for more flexibility in the workplace, more than four in ten (43 per cent) business leaders say greater flex is being held back because of opposition from their own peers and senior colleagues, prompting calls for “doubting” business chiefs to change their outlook.

The call comes as research published by social business Flexibility Works reveals that 71 per cent of Scottish employers think flexible working is positive for their organisation, and 85 per cent of workers either already work flexibly or would like to do so. The findings are based on polling data from more than 260 business leaders and senior managers as well as some 1,000 workers.

According to the study, flexible working continues to rise in Scotland with 67 per cent of workers saying they work flexibly, up from 61 per cent last year, and just 46 per cent pre-pandemic. Advocates of greater flex in the workplace point to several benefits including lower rates of staff sickness and absence, reduced costs to the business and increasing the quality and quantity of candidates during recruitment.

The research includes comparative responses from flexible workers - people who currently work flexibly - and workers without flexibility that are said to demonstrate “clear business benefits” from offering flex. Flexible workers consistently responded more positively than workers without flex to a range of statements, such as “I’m happy with my work life balance” (77 per cent of flexible workers versus 47 per cent of workers without flex).

Nikki Slowey, co-founder and director of Flexibility Works, said: “Our figures show a strong consensus among employers and workers that flexible working is good for business and for people. The problem is that some business leaders, who are often highly successful and powerful, are still not willing to look beyond their own preferred ways of working, or the way things have always been done. It’s absolutely right to scrutinise flexible working. But the case for flex is stronger than ever and we believe some flexible working is possible in almost every role.”

The organisation’s “Flex for Life” research is Scotland’s most comprehensive analysis of flexible working, and is published annually. It includes a guide for employers on how to get flexible working right.

Catherine McWilliam, nations director for the Institute of Directors in Scotland, said: “Many of today’s key business challenges, such as how to increase productivity or deal with staff shortages can be addressed, at least in part, through greater flexible working.

“It’s not about handing complete control to staff. It’s about finding mutually beneficial and better ways of working for everyone. We encourage our members to look at the evidence around flexible working, and explore greater flex within their own organisation.”