Scottish Woodlands: profits and headcount on the rise despite dip in turnover

Results for the company, which is 80 per cent owned by its employees, show that profits rose to just over £4 million in the year to September 30, from £3.6m in 2019. Annual turnover dipped from £115.2m to £108.4m.

Managing director Ralland Browne attributed the increase in profits to “a continued focus on core operations” with turnover impacted by the initial stages of the pandemic.

Scottish Woodlands’ headcount was 194 at the financial year end, but is now 208. Recent appointments include Emma Kerr, the company’s first full-time carbon manager.

Scottish Woodlands site in Dumfries & Galloway.

Browne said: “The results are a testament to the hard work of all staff over the year, and indeed the efforts of the whole forest industry, in working together to maintain activity and ensure that the vital supplies including medicines, medical equipment, food and fuel, were kept moving during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Forestry and wood is very well-positioned to play a leading part in a green recovery and we are seeing interest from investors in planting trees both for timber production and for wildlife habitats. Their motivation is often linked to carbon sequestration as part of their wider environmental, social and corporate governance responsibilities.

“All our operational areas, plus our investment division and our utilities division, are performing well – to the benefit of our clients and staff shareholders,” he added.

The business is headquartered at Riccarton, Edinburgh and has 20 offices across the UK.

