Scottish woodcraft firm that recycles whisky barrels named Heathrow 'business champion'

Reza Wood Designs is one of ten small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from across the UK identified as champions. All of them export their goods and services globally via the UK’s only hub airport.

Family-run woodcraft business Reza creates its products from recycled whisky barrels. It then exports them through Heathrow to the US, Canada, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Australia. It is also looking to use Heathrow to expand into Asia Pacific markets.

Reza is a previous winner of Heathrow’s World of Opportunity grant. This was a joint initiative between the airport and the Department for International Trade, which provided grants to SMEs looking to fund trade missions to global markets of their choice.

Reza Wood Designs’ co-founder, Ali Fakourpoor said: “Since we won Heathrow Airport's World of Opportunity in 2018 we've had the opportunity to reach new markets, create new products and take our business to the next level. Being able to offer fast delivery is vital to our success and that's why Heathrow airport is so important to us and our customers.”

Heathrow chief commercial officer Ross Baker added: “Companies in every corner of the UK rely on Heathrow’s diverse route network to export their goods and services abroad. Their continued success is crucial to Britain’s post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as the government’s own plans for levelling up every corner of the UK and creating a Global Britain.”

