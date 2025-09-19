Scottish wealth management firm grows again

New acquisition adds to strategic expansion and portfolio growth

ONE of Scotland’s largest wealth management firms has announced the acquisition of a personal finance consultancy.

The acquisition of The James Boyd Practice marks another significant step in Tweed Wealth Management's ambitious growth strategy, which has already seen the firm merge with five businesses over the past seven years.

James Boyd, a highly respected financial consultant with 30 years of industry experience, established his successful practice which has operated as part of St. James's Place (SJP) for the past 17 years.

L-R Jamie Sword, Alison Welsh and James Boyd

His business grew organically over the years through client referrals and serves clients geographically spread from Edinburgh and Aberdeen to London.

James said: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Chris and Alison Tweed for many years and have every confidence that they will show the James Boyd client portfolio every level of care, as my team and I have.

“Tweed Wealth Management is a highly regarded financial institution, and I have no doubt that they will grow with ease and professionalism. Next for me is a well-deserved retirement.”

Chris Tweed, CEO and co-founder of Tweed Wealth Management, added: “James has built an exceptional business based on trust and client-focused service and values that align perfectly with our own.

“This acquisition strengthens our commitment to having a presence in every region of Scotland while maintaining the personalised approach our clients value.

“Our aim for Tweed continues to be creating a forward-thinking financial advice practice that supports families and business clients while providing opportunities for talented professionals to achieve great things.”

Previous acquisitions by the wealth management firm includes Melville Wealth Management, Stevenson-Hamilton Wealth Management, Jamieson Wealth Management, John Home Wealth Management, and the wealth management arm of Macleod & MacCallum.

The 15-strong team has been rapidly expanding its footprint across Scotland.

This latest acquisition contributes to Tweed Wealth Management's growth trajectory as it approaches £1 billion in assets under management.

James Boyd’s clients will benefit from Tweed's innovative approach to financial services, which combines personalised care with cutting-edge technology solutions.