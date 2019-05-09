Scottish visitor attraction Gretna eyes China with digital push

Family business Gretna Green has launched a dedicated Chinese website in partnership with Unineed Group, exposing the high-profile Scottish brand to the largest ecommerce market in the world.

Gretna Green describes itself as the most-visited privately owned visitor attraction in Scotland, welcoming more than 860,000 people a year.

Its online sales offering spans 50-plus countries, and it has launched the latest site with its Chinese partner Unineed Group, which provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform built to address the Chinese market.

Alasdair Houston, chairman of Gretna Green, said: “We are taking the unique history and heritage of Gretna Green to our Chinese customers in China. Combining this with an excellent product offer that celebrates this heritage including high quality Gretna Green own-brand and other Scottish merchandise, the introduction of this website to our existing international ecommerce site will continue the process of internationalising Brand Gretna Green, one of the best recognised in Scotland.”

Unineed Group MD Lowell Wang said: “Gretna Green have an incredible history and story to tell, which is something that Chinese consumers really reach for when making purchasing decisions.

“Many Western brands find it difficult to adapt their offering for the Chinese market, which means they are missing out on the world’s largest ecommerce market. Gretna Green, on the other hand, have embraced the opportunity and we have worked together to offer a piece of Scottish culture to mainland China.”