Scottish UK small business growth outlook hits 12-month low

The percentage of Scottish small businesses predicting growth has fallen to a four-year low (29%), according to new figures from Novuna Business Finance. The current position stands in stark contrast to last summer, which saw a period of stability in Scottish growth outlook.

The research findings are the latest from Novuna Business Finance’s Business Barometer study, which has tracked the percentage of small business owners that predict growth every quarter for the last 11 years.

With Scottish small business confidence falling, Novuna’s new data also shows that current economic volatility is a cause of serious concern to 73% of small businesses. Whilst 10% already think US tariffs on the UK will directly impact their own businesses, a further 10% fear the supply chain disruption of tariffs on the EU.

More significant, almost half of Scottish enterprises (47%) believe the current economic instability will play out in UK tax rises later this year - and 27% fear current geo-political events will trigger a fall in consumer spending this summer. All these factors are contributing to the significant fall in small business growth forecasts for the three months to 30 June.

Joanna Morris

The UK picture as manufacturing confidence plummets

Across the UK, the consequence of market uncertainty has led to falls in small business growth outlook across many key industry sectors, including manufacturing, construction, retail, media, education, legal, finance and medical services. Growth outlook in the manufacturing sector has fallen to the lowest since the UK went into the first Covid lockdown and - if one rules this out as an exceptional period – this quarter is the first time in 11-years when the percentage of manufacturing small businesses predicting growth has fallen below 20%. In addition to this, growth outlook in retail has hit a three-year low and in construction a 12-month low.

UK sectors reporting the biggest quarter-on-quarter falls in growth outlook

Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Manufacturing 19% 27% 33% 35% Construction 19% 26% 29% 36% Retail 22% 33% 41% 37%

Jo Morris Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance comments: “Events of recent weeks have delivered seismic shockwaves and - the one thing small businesses really dislike – uncertainty. After the promise of recovery last summer, there has since been a slide in Scottish small business confidence and this plays out with this quarter seeing small business growth forecasts at their lowest level for a year.

