Scottish training academy ‘upskilling’ 300 engineers on game-changing green tech

“This deal with Octopus has really put the academy project on its feet” – Mark Glasgow, ETA co-founder

A Midlothian training academy is expecting to upskill as many as 300 engineers in heat pump installation work as part of a key partnership with a fast-growing renewables business.

Cohorts of gas engineers from Octopus Energy Group are travelling to the Energy Training Academy (ETA) in Dalkeith from south of the Border every month for the ten-day course as they learn how to install heat pumps - seen as a key aspect of the drive to reduce carbon emissions.

In a major boost for the academy, it was identified by Octopus as one of the only facilities in the UK which could deliver the necessary volume with the required quality. The move will see the centre play a pivotal role in helping deliver on the UK government’s target of installing 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028.

One of the training sessions at the academy being conducted by Ian Edgeworth.

ETA director and co-founder Andrew Lamond said: “There’s nobody more progressive in what they are trying to do than Octopus. It elevates the Energy Training Academy and is a prime example of exactly why we set it up. It’s credit to the team for showing they’re capable of delivering it and a strong endorsement of what the training academy is all about.”

All those who successfully complete the training programme will be accredited and qualified to install heat pumps.

Ian Edgeworth, technical director at ETA, said: “Our partnership with Octopus Energy is all about innovation and collaboration. Working closely with their training management team, we've crafted a unique curriculum and unparalleled training experience that sets new standards for delivery excellence.

“Our mission has always been to mentor and empower engineers for success in the renewable heating sector. This includes a collaborative effort to provide in-house product training on the specific equipment these engineers will encounter in their day-to-day operations and this can only enhance their ability to be ‘job ready’ for the journey and challenges ahead.”