Scottish tech outfit behind in-plane medical emergency device adding jobs mid global push

A Scottish firm behind technology that aims to revolutionise how medical emergencies are managed in the air and at sea is ramping up its workforce following a major product upgrade and redesign.

Aiber, which is based in Inverness and Edinburgh and was spun out from the University of Aberdeen, will further roll out its product to customers in the aviation and maritime sectors in geographical territories such as Europe, the US and the Middle East. As part of this expansion, it expects to create a range of new roles, including in software development, sales and service support.

The technology is centred on a proprietary first aid software product with onboard kit, designed to support medical emergencies in environments remote from professional medical care. It can be used by the likes of cabin crew, dealing with a variety of events from allergic reactions to potential heart complaints. The tech can also save airlines considerable sums. One diversion caused by a medical incident can cost a commercial carrier anything from £25,000 to £500,000.

Ongoing support from Boeing has accelerated the company’s global readiness. Since first participating in the aerospace giant’s Aerospace Xelerated programme, Aiber has recently raised a seven-figure investment, led by BGF.

Anne Roberts, co-founder and chief executive of Aiber, said: “Our work with Boeing has really been fantastic in terms of developing our product and setting Aiber on the path to further growth. At the heart of everything we do is supporting air crews with lifesaving skills and emergency management by giving them the tools they need to communicate the emergency properly, so they can respond in a calm and confident manner whilst the airline can demonstrate responsible safety mitigation.”

Jacqueline Davidson, programme director of Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated, said the firm had supported the Aiber team with the testing and validation of the inflight emergency product, adding: “Coupled with their successful investment in May 2022, this testing lays foundation for growth and for the company to service their customers on a global scale.”

The trials underlined the need for the carry-onboard product to be as lightweight and compact as possible for stowage on business jets and limited spaces on commercial carriers.