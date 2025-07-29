Scottish start-up is putting a Full Stop to period waste thanks to support from Business Gateway East Renfrewshire

A Scottish business is helping organisations embrace sustainable period solutions, after accessing support from Business Gateway East Renfrewshire’s Accelerator Programme (ERA).

Funding from the ERA programme is provided by East Renfrewshire Council.

Full Stop Period Wear was founded by Lynn McGinness, who has worked in the industry for eight years and recognised a growing need for eco-friendly, comfortable and affordable period products. The new business delivers a tailored service for public sector organisations and corporations looking to meet their sustainability goals by offering a greener option for service users and staff.

Driven by a vision for a sustainable future without period inequality, Full Stop Period Wear believes no one should have to compromise on comfort, cost or carbon footprint.

The current line of period pants, reusable pads and storage bags was designed and tested with the goal of exceeding customer expectations. Drawing on years of industry knowledge and careful research, every product is the result of multiple rounds of user testing to refine every detail – from fabric and fit to performance and durability. Dedicated focus group trials are now underway to expand the range further.

Having previously accessed Business Gateway East Renfrewshire support for an earlier venture, Lynn was already familiar with the benefits of its free expert services. When an email promoting the ERA programme landed in her inbox, she saw it as a valuable opportunity to propel her ambitions for Full Stop Period Wear forward.

Participating in the programme has had a transformative impact on the business.

Accountancy advice helped streamline financial operations, intellectual property (IP) guidance supported the protection of innovative product designs, and IT support strengthened the business’s online presence and operational systems. With this tailored service, Lynn has been able to reinforce the strategic foundations of the business and ensure Full Stop Period Wear is well-positioned for long-term, sustainable growth.

Lynn McGinness, Full Stop Period Wear founder, said: “Full Stop Period Wear has been a real labour of love. We were determined to fulfil the vision of providing easier access to superior quality sustainable period products and knew that integrating them into workplaces and communities would be a big step towards that greener future. The support from Business Gateway came at just the right time. It’s helped us build a robust foundation for the business so we can focus on what matters most: making a difference with our products. We’re just getting started, and I’m so excited about what’s to come.”

Scott Arnot, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It’s always encouraging when entrepreneurs return to Business Gateway with a new venture, and we were delighted to support Lynn once again. The ERA programme was a great fit to help her develop Full Stop Period Wear in its early stages, and we’re excited to see the business grow.”