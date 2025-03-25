Scottish spirits venture eyes luxury Edinburgh hotel and £150m investment after tie-up with Bollywood star

“Scotland is a beautiful country with deep-rooted traditions and a strong Indian business community” – Vivek Anand Oberoi

An Edinburgh venture behind a tea-infused spirits drink has secured “significant” backing from a Bollywood star-turned-entrepreneur as it looks to build up a £150 million-plus investment and open a luxury hotel.

Rutland Square Spirits draws inspiration from a rich family legacy and pays homage to the founder’s great-grandfather, Tej Ram Bawa, described as an Indian entrepreneur and visionary, by reviving his legacy and family enterprise. The firm has now signed a deal with Bollywood actor-turned-serial entrepreneur Vivek Anand Oberoi to help drive the business forward.

Rutland said Oberoi’s involvement marked a “milestone in strengthening ties between Scotland and India”. He began his entrepreneurial journey early, launching a tech start-up at just 19. Over the years, Oberoi has co-founded multiple start-ups and expanded his portfolio across areas such as fintech, agritech, media and entertainment, property, technology and jewellery. His family office, the Oberoi Family Office, established nearly a decade ago, plays a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing high-potential business opportunities worldwide.

Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi, left, with Nishant Sharma, founder and CEO of Rutland Square Ltd.

Founded by Nishant and Veenu Sharma, Rutland Square is said to “bridge the gap between the East and West” with the world’s first oolong white tea-infused spirit, crafted using premium tea from Dibrugarh, the world’s tea capital.

Veenu, a seasoned entrepreneur with a successful property portfolio, brings her business expertise to the venture, while Nishant, originally from India and based in Edinburgh for 18 years, “infuses his heritage” into the brand.

The new partnership sees Oberoi take a 21 per cent stake in the Scottish company, which will initially support the growth of the Rutland Square brand globally. He becomes co-founder and chairman following the signing of the deal in Edinburgh.

With Oberoi on board, the Rutland Square Group seeks to facilitate a £150m-plus investment into Scotland by attracting external investors in the coming months. The partnership then anticipates it will invest in the development of a “net zero luxury hotel” in Edinburgh, among other follow-on ventures.

Nishant Sharma, founder and chief executive, and Veenu Sharma, director of Rutland Square, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Vivek Oberoi to the Rutland Square family. This collaboration is a testament to the strong and growing relationship between Scotland, India and the wider South Asian community.

“This partnership is more than just an investment - we look forward to creating something special, a place that celebrates artisanal craftsmanship, cultural richness, and the warm hospitality that both Scotland and India are known for.”

Oberoi said: “This project represents more than just a development - it is an exciting new chapter for us. Scotland is a beautiful country with deep-rooted traditions and a strong Indian business community. I look forward to working closely with the team to bring this vision to life.”

