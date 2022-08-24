Scottish space rocket firm to take on 50 more staff as countdown commences

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new team members will support the company’s final push to prepare for the first vertical rocket launch from UK soil.

Many of the new roles will support “integrated testing” of the complete rocket at the Orbex launch platform test facility at Kinloss. The facility allows for full dress rehearsals of rocket launches at Kinloss, situated a few miles from the company’s headquarters in Forres.

The firm said 15 of the new roles will be non-technical positions, offering a wide range of people new opportunities to train or re-skill for a career in the UK and European space sector.

Orbex is a UK-based spaceflight company with headquarters, production and testing facilities in Scotland, and design and testing facilities in Denmark.

Orbex recently revealed the full rocket in its final form, making this the first full orbital micro-launcher to be unveiled in Europe.

Chief executive Chris Larmour said: “We have already tripled the size of our team over the last 12 months. And now, the roles we’re recruiting for are the clearest demonstration that we’re in the final countdown to launch from UK soil.

“There’s no better time to join Orbex - we have an extremely exciting few years ahead of us.”