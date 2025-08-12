Scottish social value firm announces growth and new appointments

Increased demand for social value sparks rise in interest

A Scottish social value agency has announced three new appointments as it continues to grow into one of the most successful firms in the sector.

Glasgow-based Samtaler has brought in two senior figures to its leadership team, as well as a new marketing and communications manager.

The agency now has six expert social value consultants and has grown its portfolio to more than 30 clients, including household names like Airbus, Capgemini and Thales.

The Samtaler team

The business, founded in 2017 by Sarah Stone, has also become an approved social value supplier for both Oracle and Capita.

Director Sarah Stone said the business is responding to the rising demand across the UK for social value expertise amid a skills shortage, with many organisations lacking these capabilities in-house.

The new appointments include Sophie Sterling, who joins as social value director. She brings executive-level expertise in social value, stakeholder engagement and commercial strategy.

Lorraine Briffitt becomes client services director, following two decades of leading social impact initiatives across the non-profit and public sectors.

Laura Booth has been appointed marketing and communications manager, bringing strategic expertise to amplify Samtaler’s voice and elevate its presence across key sectors.

Social value refers to the benefits an organisation creates for people, communities and the environment, beyond its direct financial returns. This can include initiatives like providing skills and training opportunities or taking action on climate change.

The mechanism is becoming an increasingly important element within major public sector contracts, often being the difference between a successful and unsuccessful bid.

Earlier this year, the UK Government introduced the Procurement Act, strengthening requirements for public sector bodies to give consideration to social value elements before awarding a contract.

Sarah Stone, director of Samtaler, said: “We’re proud to have achieved a significant period of growth matched by a strategic investment in our people, leadership and infrastructure.

“Our next phase will be defined by innovation and serious social value delivery.

“These fantastic new appointments will boost our already great team, as well as meeting increasing demand across the UK for strategic, meaningful and practical social value solutions.

“Our team does everything from strategic delivery to hands-on implementation, and we support our clients in delivering outcomes that stand up to scrutiny and make a real difference.

“Our momentum won’t stop here and our portfolio already includes household names including Airbus and Capita.

“Social value makes commercial sense. When embedded effectively, it strengthens your proposition, builds trust with clients, and can be the deciding factor in winning work.

“And for society, social value means making an impact on opportunities, equality and the environment.

“It’s in everyone’s interests to get this right, and our growth will be at the forefront of making that happen for more people than ever.