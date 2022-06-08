Scottish Social Enterprise Schools programme powers up south of Border

The Social Enterprise Academy, which runs the schools programme, already delivers programmes as far afield as Australia, Egypt, Malawi, Malaysia and South Africa. Following a successful pilot in Lambeth and Greenwich in London in 2020, the programme is broadening its reach in the south of England.

The organisation aims to reach 50 schools across the region by 2023 having already reached more than 1,100 schools in Scotland and overseas. It aims to reach every school in Scotland by 2024.

Neil McLean, chief executive at Social Enterprise Academy, said: “Social Enterprise Schools gives young people the opportunity to make real change to issues that matter to them - whether that’s tackling poverty, climate change or intolerance - while giving them hands-on experience in running a business.

“The young people take the lead on the programme with our facilitators, avoiding any additional burden for the already pressurised workloads of teachers.

“We look forward to rolling out the programme in England and supporting the next generation of socially conscious business leaders.”

The English programme is being developed and rolled out by Matt Nicol, a former English and history teacher, and policy designer at the Department for Education.

He said: “Having seen the success that the Social Enterprise Schools programme has had on Scottish school pupils’ engagement with education, improvement in well-being, and attainment outcomes, it’s very exciting to be giving English school pupils the same opportunities.”