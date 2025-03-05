The overwhelming majority of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Scotland believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will increase productivity; in fact, 88% of companies say that this is their top goal when using the technology.

57% of businesses have already invested in AI, and almost 90% plan to do so, according to a January and February survey conducted by Edinburgh-based software firm ClearSky Logic, which polled more than 50 SME's leaders throughout Scotland.

The primary areas being targeted to increase productivity were sales and marketing (21%), administrative (29%), and IT systems (36%). According to the study, only 20% of businesses had tested AI before using it, and 70% of Scottish SME owners do not think it will result in layoffs.

Darren Auld, the CEO of ClearSky Logic, stated, "The poll indicates a strong desire to invest in AI, although some may be surprised that just slightly more than half of Scottish SMEs have done so. We are aware that artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly emerging as a key enabler for companies looking to innovate, grow, and surpass their rivals, and that access to it has never been easier than it is now."

Productivity Growth

Co-founder Ed Vickers of the marketing company LOOP Agencies, based in Edinburgh, said, "The fear that AI will replace jobs is shifting to AI won't take my job, but someone who knows how to will.

"We're witnessing a change in marketing toward its use as a crucial instrument to help employees perform their tasks more effectively.

"The worry of being left behind has replaced the fear of being replaced."

"AI is being rapidly adopted into digital health solutions worldwide. We have been spending time out in Asia and are now working with commercial partners in Singapore, China, and Japan, so we are seeing firsthand how Scotland must keep up with the fast-moving evolution of AI," stated Aakanksha Sadekar, CEO and founder of the digital health technology startup Tracker.Health, based in Aberdeen.

"We discuss a four-pillar approach that helps to make the AI journey as effective as possible, while de-risking the investment as much as possible," Auld continued.

"In essence, businesses must determine their primary challenge, use high-quality data, test AI through pilot projects, and then continuously evolve AI within the organization."

Platforms like Builder.ai brings forward a powerful platform to help Scottish SMEs develop software which enables business expansion and goal achievement capabilities.

The platform Builders.ai enables companies of all sizes to develop custom apps at low cost despite their lack of technical training since productiveness functions as the primary AI objective among 88% of Scottish SMEs.

The platform enables businesses to build mobile and web apps through an automated process that expands with growing business requirements for sales, marketing and IT systems and administrative work.

Pre-packaged apps along with selectable features through Builder.ai enable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to acquire expert-developed customized solutions that aid their innovation and competitive standing.

The widespread adoption of AI technology by businesses enables it to assist companies in creating native Android and iOS apps and progressive web apps (PWAs) and online stores through more economical solutions that fuel digital transformation initiatives across multiple sectors.

Conclusion

