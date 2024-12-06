Scottish shopping patterns for Black Friday reveal why 2024 was boom year

“Scotland’s shoppers took advantage of promotions and offers both in person and online as the Black Friday weekend finally kicked off Christmas trading” - Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head Scottish Retail Consortium

Black Friday sales boosted retail revenue by more than 10% in Scotland, with footfall increasing by almost 5% compared to 2023, latest figures show.

The Scottish Retail Consortium has published data on shopping patterns on the Black Friday week in 2024 (Sunday to Saturday sales figures) compared to the equivalent the previous year.

Data included year-on-year footfall for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, from November 29 to December 2, and the boost was credited with closer proximity to Christmas and also to due to payday falling later in the month.

Research found that with online shopping, sales of non-food items in Scotland increased by 10.7%, while without online, it was a 7.55% increase year-on-year.

The UK proportion of non-food items bought online was 45.5% in Black Friday week, similar to 45.4% in 2023, and about 10 percentage points higher than the average week.

UK footfall was up 4.8% on Black Friday and 10.6% on Cyber Monday, year on year, and up 4.1% for the four-day period.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Scotland’s shoppers took advantage of promotions and offers both in person and online as the Black Friday weekend finally kicked off Christmas trading.

“Retail parks and shopping centres saw the biggest surge of customers over the Black Friday weekend, with overall footfall rising 4.8% on Black Friday week as compared to the previous year.

“The increased traffic helped retailers to a much-needed Black Friday boost, with sales up 10.7% for non-food for the week, helped by its closer proximity to Christmas this year.

“Black Friday remains an omnichannel event, but online growth still showed the biggest gains in the final week, with computing, fashion, and beauty among the most popular categories.

“After this strong start retailers will be hoping customers continue to come out to the shops over the coming weeks to make this a Christmas to remember after a disappointing year for retail trading.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said: “Retailers will be relieved that consumers were holding back their November buying for Black Friday week promotions, rectifying the disappointing retail sales levels seen during the rest of the month. Black Friday week saw growth of over 6% on last year.

“With Christmas in sight, retailers are hoping that the gift buying isn’t done yet and will be keeping a close eye on their data as they target their festive promotions and Boxing Day sales to capture consumer attention once again.”

Andy Sumpter, Sensormatic Solutions EMEA retail consultant, said: “Motivated by the prospect of widespread discounting, shoppers acted fast and decisively, heading into stores to pick up bargains. The timing of Black Friday is likely to have helped boost footfall performance.

“Taking place a week later than in 2023, Black Friday landed on or just after payday for many consumers this year. This, as well as the discounting event coinciding with the start of Advent, will have helped retailers gain early share of spend, as shoppers sought out Black Friday deals and picked up discounted Christmas gifts.

“After a shaky start to the Golden Quarter earlier in October and the start of November, retailers will have welcomed the boost to store traffic Black Friday delivered.