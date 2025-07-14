Scottish shooting generates more than £246 million, reports shows

Scotland’s shooting sector delivers more than £246 million in annual natural capital benefits, according to a new report launched by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) at the Scottish Game Fair earlier this month.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Natural Capital Benefits of Shooting report assesses the environmental and public goods generated through land management associated with shooting activities. From carbon storage and habitat creation to biodiversity improvements and public access, the findings highlight the sector’s vital role in supporting Scotland’s natural environment.

Speaking at the launch reception, Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity Jim Fairlie MSP praised the shooting community’s contribution to Scotland’s natural capital. He acknowledged the importance of the sector’s work in helping to deliver environmental outcomes aligned with the country’s sustainability goals.

Scotland-specific highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BASC Scotland director Peter Clark with Jim Fairlie MSP

Carbon sequestration: £120.5 million through woodland, peatland and habitat management

Public health benefits: £4.6 million via improved mental and physical wellbeing and air quality

Recreational value: £92.4 million from participation in shooting and countryside access

Food, farming and forestry: £29.3 million through game meat, woodland productivity and crop protection

Jim Fairlie MSP told attendees: “When it comes to natural capital, and investment in restoring and protecting Scotland’s natural environment, it is essential that we are able to tackle the nature and climate emergencies at pace and the scale required. If we don’t do that then we’re going to fall behind.

“The Scottish Government is investing significantly in nature-based solutions and that includes £250 million for a 10-year peatland restoration programme, major funding for woodland creation and strong support through the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB) to help us meet our farming and our climate ambitions.”

He also underscored the importance of responsible private investment: “That investment must support nature, climate action and our communities. That’s why we’ve developed the Scottish Natural Capital Market Framework; it sets out clear principles for responsible investment. It ensures investment is high integrity, guards against greenwashing and recognises the intrinsic value of our natural assets.”

On BASC’s findings, the Minister added: “This is an important piece of work that shows that shooting contributes more than £246 million in natural capital benefits to the people of Scotland every year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BASC Scotland director Peter Clark said: “The report highlights the measurable environmental returns delivered by shooting-related land management. From carbon capture to healthy rural communities, this is proof that our members are part of the solution to Scotland’s nature and climate goals.