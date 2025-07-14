Scottish shooting generates more than £246 million, reports shows
The Natural Capital Benefits of Shooting report assesses the environmental and public goods generated through land management associated with shooting activities. From carbon storage and habitat creation to biodiversity improvements and public access, the findings highlight the sector’s vital role in supporting Scotland’s natural environment.
Speaking at the launch reception, Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity Jim Fairlie MSP praised the shooting community’s contribution to Scotland’s natural capital. He acknowledged the importance of the sector’s work in helping to deliver environmental outcomes aligned with the country’s sustainability goals.
Scotland-specific highlights include:
- Carbon sequestration: £120.5 million through woodland, peatland and habitat management
- Public health benefits: £4.6 million via improved mental and physical wellbeing and air quality
- Recreational value: £92.4 million from participation in shooting and countryside access
- Food, farming and forestry: £29.3 million through game meat, woodland productivity and crop protection
Jim Fairlie MSP told attendees: “When it comes to natural capital, and investment in restoring and protecting Scotland’s natural environment, it is essential that we are able to tackle the nature and climate emergencies at pace and the scale required. If we don’t do that then we’re going to fall behind.
“The Scottish Government is investing significantly in nature-based solutions and that includes £250 million for a 10-year peatland restoration programme, major funding for woodland creation and strong support through the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB) to help us meet our farming and our climate ambitions.”
He also underscored the importance of responsible private investment: “That investment must support nature, climate action and our communities. That’s why we’ve developed the Scottish Natural Capital Market Framework; it sets out clear principles for responsible investment. It ensures investment is high integrity, guards against greenwashing and recognises the intrinsic value of our natural assets.”
On BASC’s findings, the Minister added: “This is an important piece of work that shows that shooting contributes more than £246 million in natural capital benefits to the people of Scotland every year.”
BASC Scotland director Peter Clark said: “The report highlights the measurable environmental returns delivered by shooting-related land management. From carbon capture to healthy rural communities, this is proof that our members are part of the solution to Scotland’s nature and climate goals.
“The report reinforces the shooting community’s essential role in habitat conservation, environmental protection and the responsible care and management of Scotland’s natural environment, directly complementing the Scottish Government’s climate and nature restoration priorities.”