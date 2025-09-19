Scottish rural estate launches luxury glamping pods as part of £30m investment

By Scott Reid
Published 19th Sep 2025
“These partnerships ensure our guests enjoy genuine Scottish luxury” – Gary Silcock, Murrayshall

A collection of luxury glamping pods has been rolled out as the first phase of a £30 million project in one of the most scenic parts of Scotland.

Bosses at Murrayshall, the Perthshire country estate, said the launch followed five years of planning and significant investment.

The new accommodation provides a 50 per cent increase in the estate’s accommodation capacity and is said to have created “valuable new employment opportunities” across the 365-acre property, which lies a short drive from Perth.

The new pods mark the first phase of a major £30m investment in the future of the Murrayshall estate in Perthshire.

Developed in partnership with local specialist Armadilla, the “state-of-the-art” pods will offer guests “a unique base for both weekend adventures and peaceful countryside retreats”. They will complement the estate’s existing offering of 40 rooms and suites.

Gary Silcock, general manager at Murrayshall, said: “This has been five years in the making and represents the first phase of our £30m investment in the future of Murrayshall. The 50 per cent increase in our accommodation capacity naturally means more employment opportunities will follow, which is fantastic news for our team and the local community.

“These pods offer something truly special for guests seeking that perfect blend of comfort and connection with nature. We now offer three different room choices from the main house, suites in Balvaird house and luxury pods.”

The pods feature underfloor heating, air conditioning and televisions.

“Working with local partners like Armadilla has been essential in creating an authentic Scottish experience that truly reflects our estate's heritage,” added Silcock. “These partnerships ensure our guests enjoy genuine Scottish luxury while we continue to support the wider Perthshire business community.”

