Scottish property investors face increased HMRC scrutiny as tax enforcement Intensifies

Former revenue inspector publishes analysis highlighting compliance challenges for Scotland's landlords amid rising penalties.

Scottish property investors are facing heightened scrutiny from tax authorities as HMRC intensifies enforcement activities targeting undeclared rental income, with new analysis revealing the scale of compliance challenges affecting landlords across Scotland.

A detailed examination of HMRC's Let Property Campaign by former senior tax inspector Amit Puri shows the revenue authority has collected nearly £250 million over the past decade from landlords who failed to properly declare rental income though this falls short of the original £500 million target.

The analysis comes at a particularly challenging time for Scottish landlords, who face additional tax burdens including the increased Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) rate of 8% on rental property purchases, up from 6% as of December 2024.

Scottish Rental Market Under Pressure

The tax enforcement intensification coincides with significant challenges for Scotland's private rental sector, where landlords are increasingly exiting the market due to what the Scottish Association of Landlords describes as "excessive taxation and ongoing costly legislation changes."

Scottish landlords must navigate a complex tax landscape that includes Scottish Income Tax rates, UK-wide rental income taxation, and Scotland-specific property taxes including Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) and the Additional Dwelling Supplement.

"Scottish landlords face a uniquely challenging tax environment compared to other parts of the UK," explains Margaret Henderson, tax specialist at Henderson Loggie in Edinburgh. "They're dealing with Scottish Income Tax rates that can be higher than elsewhere in the UK, combined with additional Scottish property taxes that don't exist south of the border."

Edinburgh and Glasgow, as Scotland's largest rental markets, have seen particular scrutiny from both HMRC enforcement activities and local compliance requirements.

HMRC Campaign Performance

Puri's analysis, published by London-based Pure Tax, reveals that HMRC's Let Property Campaign has processed thousands of voluntary disclosures since 2013, with penalties ranging from 0% to 35% for those who come forward voluntarily, compared to up to 100% for those investigated without prior disclosure.

The campaign specifically targets landlords who have failed to declare rental income properly, with HMRC estimating that up to 1.5 million UK landlords may not be fully compliant a figure that would include significant numbers of Scottish property investors.

"The data shows that voluntary disclosure remains the most cost-effective approach for landlords with compliance issues," notes Puri, who spent 10 years at HMRC before establishing his tax investigation practice. "However, the window for favorable treatment continues to narrow as enforcement activities increase."

Scottish-Specific Challenges

Scottish landlords face particular compliance complexities due to the interplay between reserved UK tax powers and devolved Scottish taxation. Rental income is subject to Scottish Income Tax rates, which can be higher than equivalent English rates for middle and higher earners.

Recent changes to Scottish tax policy have created additional burdens. The increased ADS rate means Scottish property investors now pay 8% additional tax on rental property purchases, compared to 3% Stamp Duty surcharge in England.

The Scottish Association of Landlords has called for the ADS to be paused, arguing that continued tax increases are driving investors away from the sector and exacerbating housing supply issues.

Enforcement Trends

HMRC has significantly expanded its investigation capabilities, with plans to recruit 5,000 additional tax officials over five years to help close the estimated £39.9 billion annual tax gap. Tax crime prosecutions reached a three-year high of 300 cases by September 2024.

For Scottish landlords, this enhanced enforcement comes alongside existing pressures from Revenue Scotland, which handles devolved taxes including LBTT and ADS compliance.

The combination of increased HMRC activity and Scotland-specific tax obligations creates a complex compliance environment that tax specialists recommend addressing proactively rather than reactively.