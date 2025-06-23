Scottish peatland restoration consultancy expands as nature market flourishes

Leading Scottish peatland restoration consultancy, Caledonian Climate, has opened two new offices to meet the demand for its services.

Following a strategic relocation from Perth to Edinburgh, the new locations in Inverness and Aberdeenshire will house Caledonian Climate’s 15-strong team responsible for high-integrity peatland restoration projects across Scotland.

To date, the organisation has successfully restored over 5,500 hectares of degraded peatland, a process which reduces carbon emissions and enhances local biodiversity.

Launched in 2021, the company has gone from strength to strength, successfully putting 2980ha of peatland on the road to recovery in the last year alone, making up 21% of all peatland restored in Scotland in 2023-2024. The company’s growth reflects the strength of the wider net-zero sector in the UK.

Operations Manager, Andrew Adamson outside of Aberdeenshire office.

According to the Confederation of British Industry, the UK’s net zero economy rose by 10% in 2024 and generated £83bn in Gross Added Value (GAV), with Scotland’s net-zero job market benefiting with 1 in 25 Scottish workers employed in the sector.

The peatland restoration consultancy is capitalising on this net-zero revolution. With increasing demands and incentives placed on businesses and landowners to support the Scottish government’s ambitious carbon reduction and net-zero strategies, the business has observed increased demand for its services.

Freddie Ingleby, Managing Director of Caledonian Climate, commented: “Since our inception, Caledonian Climate has experienced significant growth. With over 2900ha of peatland restored last year and 20+ restoration phases in the pipeline for 2025/6, we are on track to surpass 10,000 hectares of restoration next year.

"The growth of the business underpins the increasing value of Scotland’s natural capital and the demand for high-integrity, high-impact nature restoration projects to accelerate our journey to net zero.

Members of the Caledonian Climate team outside Inverness Office

“The new office spaces are designed to support our team in managing an expanding and diverse portfolio of peatland projects, aiding in our mission to accelerate the large-scale restoration and protection of these vital ecosystems.