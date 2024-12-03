Scottish offshore firm creates 300 jobs and opens seven-figure Aberdeen HQ

“Moving into a new global headquarters is another exciting milestone in the evolution of our business and reinforces our 50-year commitment to Aberdeen” – John Heiton, CEO

Offshore services provider OEG Energy Group has invested a seven-figure sum in a new Aberdeen HQ after increasing its headcount by 300 in a year of “exceptional growth”.

The move into a new global headquarters on ABZ Business Park in Dyce is said to mark a significant milestone in the group’s 50-year history. It will serve as a “launchpad” for an ambitious global expansion in renewables and other key offshore energy markets.

OEG’s previous corporate office in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, will continue as an operational hub with room to accommodate future growth.

The new premises, which can accommodate up to 100 personnel across three floors, comes after the company grew its staff headcount by 300 to more than 1,300 across its 65 locations worldwide. This includes a boost to its Aberdeen workforce by a fifth to some 250 employees driven by a “robust pipeline” of projects in the UK and globally and through strengthening its capability. The new Dyce HQ is the fifth site that OEG operates in the Aberdeen area with operational bases in Bridge of Don, Dyce, Portlethen and Kintore.

The group’s predecessor companies - Ferguson Seacabs, Containental and Vertec Engineering - were among the pioneers in the supply of equipment to the North Sea oil and gas industry, but the business now derives more than half of its revenues from renewables work.

John Heiton, OEG’s chief executive, said: “Moving into a new global headquarters is another exciting milestone in the evolution of our business and reinforces our 50-year commitment to Aberdeen. As we continue to grow our UK and global business, this investment underscores our dedication to the city that remains at the heart of our operations.

“2025 looks set to be another year of strong growth for OEG. With a strengthened leadership team and a clear strategy, we are on track to deliver revenue in excess of £400 million for 2024 and aiming to achieve £800m turnover within the next five years, driven by our expanding global footprint and enhanced capability to deliver fully integrated service solutions to energy clients worldwide.”

Through its offshore division, the company is a major supplier of offshore cargo carrying units and associated equipment, while its renewables arm delivers specialist technical products and services to support the lifecycle of offshore wind farms.

The company’s renewables division generates more than half of the group’s sales with its success fuelled by organic growth and the acquisition of 14 companies since 2020, including high voltage specialist ONRG and OPS Wind earlier this year. With strong footholds in offshore wind markets across the UK, Taiwan and emerging regions including South Korea and the US, the Scottish company has established itself as a key player on major offshore wind projects.