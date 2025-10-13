Scottish motor dealership giant acquires North-east Volkswagen showrooms

“We are proud to welcome Hawco Group into the John Clark family” – Chris Clark

John Clark Motor Group has expanded its presence in the Highlands with the acquisition of a Volkswagen dealership operating in Inverness, Elgin and Peterhead.

The Scottish car dealership heavyweight, which recently reported annual turnover of more than £1 billion, has bought Hawco Group for an undisclosed sum.

Bosses said the deal aligned with Volkswagen Group’s network restructuring plans and came at a “natural time” as John and Kevin Hawco, the two remaining family directors, prepare to retire after long careers in the motor trade.

Chris Clark and John Hawco after agreeing the deal.

Chris Clark, group managing director at John Clark Motor Group, said: “We are proud to welcome Hawco Group into the John Clark family. This acquisition not only extends our presence into the Highlands but also brings together two businesses with a shared commitment to heritage, customer care, and community.

“United, we can offer customers an even greater selection of brands and an elevated level of service across Scotland.”

All Hawco branches will continue operating from their current locations with their current brands and their current teams.

Outgoing managing director, John Hawco, added: “Our family business, founded by our father Jim Hawco in 1953, has represented Volkswagen Group in the north of Scotland for over 70 years. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and proud of the dedication of our 200 staff.