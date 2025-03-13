Scottish Minister for Employment and Investment to address The Scotsman Investment Conference

Kim McAllister, conference host | Scott Louden

This year’s The Scotsman Investment Conference will be drawn to a close by Tom Arthur MSP, Minister for Employment and Investment, who will round off a packed day of presentations and discussion.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of topics from investment strategies for 2025 to international markets and sustainability will be covered at the conference at The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh on Wednesday 19 March. The event is set to be a big draw for anyone with an interest in investment.

Others speaking on the day include Sandy MacDonald executive director, impact at the Scottish National Investment Bank, Mark Beaumont, partner, investor relationships at Eos Advisory, Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Coutts, and Scottish Financial Enterprise chief executive Sandy Begbie who will examine Scotland as an investment destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others now confirmed to speak at the event include Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Coutts, Zehrid Osmani, portfolio manager at Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, part of Franklin Templeton, and Chloé Darling-Stewart, investment specialist manager at Baillie Gifford.

Sponsors of The Scotsman Investment Conference confirmed to date are Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Baillie Gifford and the Scottish National Investment Bank.