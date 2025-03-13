Scottish Minister for Employment and Investment to address The Scotsman Investment Conference
A range of topics from investment strategies for 2025 to international markets and sustainability will be covered at the conference at The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh on Wednesday 19 March. The event is set to be a big draw for anyone with an interest in investment.
Others speaking on the day include Sandy MacDonald executive director, impact at the Scottish National Investment Bank, Mark Beaumont, partner, investor relationships at Eos Advisory, Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Coutts, and Scottish Financial Enterprise chief executive Sandy Begbie who will examine Scotland as an investment destination.
Others now confirmed to speak at the event include Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Coutts, Zehrid Osmani, portfolio manager at Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, part of Franklin Templeton, and Chloé Darling-Stewart, investment specialist manager at Baillie Gifford.
Sponsors of The Scotsman Investment Conference confirmed to date are Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Baillie Gifford and the Scottish National Investment Bank.
Rosemary Gallagher of The Scotsman said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming delegates to our annual investment conference. We’re delighted to have Sandy Begbie helping to get the day off to a great start and to have Tom Arthur MSP bringing proceedings to a close. We have a diverse range of expert speakers and panellists taking part throughout the day.”
