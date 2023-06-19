More than 550 marketing professionals gathered in Glasgow last week for The Marketing Society Star Awards hosted by comedian and presenter Des Clarke.

Awards presented at the event at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel included the Star School, Star Student and Rising Stars categories. There was also the Champions category, including the Star Agency and Star Marketing Team of the Year, as well as the Inspirational Agency Leader and Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year honours.

The Scottish Government won the Star Marketing Team of the Year, having picked up gold stars for a range of campaigns from empowering tenants to reducing substance dependency.

The Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year went to Sam Calvert at Go Fibre. Mr Calvert is its chief revenue officer and responsible for all sales, marketing and customer service activity. The Star Agency of the Year award was one of several won by Glasgow-based agency John Doe. Its managing partner and chief creative officer Pam Scobbie won Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year.

Des Clarke and Gill Hanlon from STV present the Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year to Pam Scobbie from Glasgow-based agency John Doe